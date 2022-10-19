ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Public Schools received another clean bill of health for their financials.
Alex Schaeffer, of Kruggel Lawton CPA, told the school board Monday that the district received an unmodified opinion in the audit, the highest designation an entity can receive. The audit found no weaknesses or deficiencies in the district’s financial records.
“Having a clean audit is really important, and if I was a citizen of St. Joe, I’d be really happy that the district has followed those policies and procedures,” Schaeffer said. “And there’s no question on that.”
The district’s revenues were nearly $37 million as of June 30. State revenues made up the vast majority of those dollars, but an influx of one-time federal COVID-19 funds meant state revenues made up a smaller share than in average years.
Its expenditures were at $32.9 million during that same time. Roughly $20 million of those expenditures went to instruction, and another $12 million were dedicated to support. This year, the district spent about $2.5 million on its HVAC project.
Schaeffer also complimented the district’s financial staff, particularly Chief Financial Officer Brenda Graham. Superintendent Jenny Fee and Board President Barry Conybeare thanked Graham and her team for their work on the audit.
Other business
Athletic Director Kevin Guzzo gave an update on the high school’s athletics.
Roughly 45 percent of students participate in sports, and the students who do, recorded a higher GPA on average, he said.
“I think we’re doing the right thing in St. Joe Athletics, which is trying to teach lifelong lessons,” Guzzo said. “We’re trying to teach values that are carried forward in the classroom, in the community and on sports teams.”
In order to secure a state grant to address learning loss, Assistant Superintendent Kristen Bawks recalled the ongoing efforts in the district. With the grant dollars, the district would increase its “high-impact tutoring,” which Bawks said is one-on-one or small group instruction.
The grant application is due Nov. 30.
The districts head count for the year is 2,970 students. Overall, this is an increase of 41 students year-over-year, Fee said.