ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Public Schools is prepared for in-person classes this fall, as well as alternative learning options.
Superintendent Thomas Bruce previously introduced St. Joseph Virtual Schools for students whose parents are not yet comfortable with face-to-face learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the district has the virtual school ready, but is trying to pinpoint how many students will be enrolled for the fall.
The district has partnered with Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy to give students an at-home learning experience. Edmentum has provided online learning to students since 1997 and has partnered with more than 700 schools and districts to support more than 85,000 students.
“We looked for the best partner and model we could find,” Bruce said Monday. “Edmentum has an extremely well-built elementary program. They have an online version for sixth- through 12th-grade that’s well done. They’ve partnered with cities much larger than ours.”
The St. Joseph school district has set a deadline for parents to register for virtual instruction by 11 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Bruce said the deadline is set for this Sunday because the district wouldn’t be ready for Sept. 8 – the first day of school – if choices are made after Aug. 23.
Andrew Pratley, technology integration administrator for the district, said Edmentum offers certified teachers for instruction during live lessons.
“They allow us to customize and create what those look like other than buying a pre-packaged program,” Pratley said. “All K-12 students currently enrolled in the district or are located within our district boundaries are eligible for the virtual school.”
As of Monday, Pratley said there are 309 students enrolled in the St. Joseph Virtual Schools, while an additional 400 who have inquired about virtual learning.
The district began looking at options for established virtual learning in May. The district, like others in the state, finished the second half of the spring semester via remote learning.
For the remainder of students who return to school grounds for the first time since mid-March, regular school days will look very different.
Among the key differences will be how lunch is handled, transportation, and even entering school buildings.
“There will be multiple entrances on getting kids into school to break from one-way traffic,” Pratley said. “Masks will be on all day. It’s going to be important to keep kids safe. It’s not going to feel like it has from the past.”
Bruce said the district has a contingency plan in the event there is another statewide shutdown and quarantine.
“If we go to phase three, teachers would still have those students, but in remote learning,” Bruce said. “Attendance is still taken and assessments are given. We’ve identified five areas for remote instruction. All of our teachers have started training on and will have completed by the first day of school for effective remote instruction.”
Since school officials won’t know what the 2020-21 school year will look like, Bruce said his administration has developed three to four plans – including one on a preparedness and response plan if a student or teacher contracts the coronavirus.
The district sent out a survey to parents in June to gauge what parents wanted to see and where they stood on online learning versus classroom learning. The survey received a big response, with 1,375 participants.
The survey revealed 94 percent of district families plan to return to St. Joseph schools this fall for instruction. Five percent of respondents said they were unsure.
Of those returning, 20 percent said they have pre-existing conditions in their household.
About 21 percent of respondents said they have considered home-schooling (or distance learning) after experiencing the COVID emergency learning that was enacted in mid-March.
Lastly, parents were asked if they would send their students to school in the fall, wait for a vaccine, or wait until the school environment was deemed safe.
More than 21 percent answered they would wait to see how safe the environment would be, while 5 percent said they were not sure yet.
Videos and a rundown of frequently asked questions for the virtual school will be sent out from the school district later this week.
Students can enroll in St. Joseph Virtual Schools at: https://enroll.edmentum.com/stjoseph-virtual.