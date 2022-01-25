ST. JOSEPH — Following a recent Berrien County Health Department guidance, St. Joseph Public Schools officials agreed to cut the district's quarantine and isolation times in half.

The board approved the changes to the district's return-to-learn plan at a meeting and workshop on Monday. Superintendent Jenny Fee said the health department informed superintendents of the updated policy on Jan. 19.

Other districts will likely follow, when their boards are able to meet and vote, Fee said.

This follows the changes made earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, regarding quarantine and isolation times. BCHD Acting Health Officer Guy Miller confirmed the department has been working with superintendent for two weeks.

The St. Joseph school board also approved changes to the budget that was approved on June 3, 2021.

The changes dealt with incoming ESSER dollars, which will be used to fund custodial cleaning, support for disadvantaged group at the district's elementary schools, before- and after-school care, summer school programs and enhanced air filtration.