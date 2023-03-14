st. joseph schools administration 2022 web photo.jpg
Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph schools plans to add to its bus fleet for the upcoming school year.

On Monday, school board members agreed to buy a special needs bus with a wheelchair lift for about $119,000, and an 88-passenger bus for $164,000.

