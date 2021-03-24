St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.