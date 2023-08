Federal emergency workers are spray-painting bright orange X's on buildings to record a complete search for bodies and HR to show they found human remains in a historic Hawaiian town nearly leveled by a deadly wildfire. The fire has already claimed 80 lives. Authorities are using cadaver-sniffing dogs to locate the dead as residents sift through the remains of destroyed homes. The astonishing scope of the devastation became clearer Saturday, but communications were still difficult, with 30 cell towers still offline. Power outages were expected to last several weeks on the western side of the island. Authorities, meanwhile, warned that the death toll could rise as search efforts continue.