ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph City Commission has authorized city staff to apply for an Economic Development Administration grant to help fund the reconstruction of Upton Drive from the St. Joseph River to Momany Drive.
City Engineer Tim Zebell said the project has risen in importance due to the new Whirlpool St. Joseph Technical Center project, which is now underway. He told the city commission that he believes the Whirlpool project will help increase the likelihood of grant approval for the work, which will improve drainage in the area.