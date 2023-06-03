ST. JOSEPH — The city of St. Joseph invites the public to an input session on wayfinding from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at city hall.
Corbin Design will share preliminary design options and gather feedback from the public for the city’s wayfinding signage.
Although the preliminary design plans will reflect feedback from an earlier input session held in April, attendance at that session is not required to attend this session and provide input.
Assistant City Manager Emily Hackworth said Corbin Design defines wayfinding as directions for people in motion, and the plan will create a cohesive design for navigational signage around St. Joseph.
The goal is to welcome and guide visitors, improve awareness of the city’s key points of interest and destinations, and support an economically vibrant downtown.
For more information related to this project, visit www.sjcity.com or call Hackworth at 983-5541, Ext. 349.