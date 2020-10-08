Tommy VandeVelde of St. Joseph practices his street hockey skills on an unused basketball court Wednesday afternoon at Kiwanis Park in St. Joseph. The city is asking residents for input about parks and possible improvements.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
A man and woman enjoy a sunny afternoon walk along Lake Bluff Park near the Maids of the Mist Fountain in St. Joseph on Wednesday.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph is a popular destination for walkers, joggers and bikers, though it is just one of many parks in the city.