Hosts Rick Freridge, left, and Steve Smith demonstrate a table saw in the new wood shop now open at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center in St. Joseph.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Several Berrien County seniors can now test their acumen in woodworking.

The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center recently opened a new wood shop named after former board president and the force behind the project, Rick Freridge.

A new wood shop has opened at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center in St. Joseph.
A new wood shop at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center features a wide selection of woodworking tools and equipment.
Donated lumber is readied for projects at the new wood shop at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center in St. Joseph.

