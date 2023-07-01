ST. JOSEPH — The city of St. Joseph will hold its fireworks on Monday at dusk.
According to a news release from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, fireworks are launched from the South Pier at about 10 p.m. Portions of Silver Beach and Tiscornia Beach, as well as the North and South piers, will be closed to provide the required safety zone.
For boaters, the Blossomland Bridge and Bicentennial Bridge will not open for boats needing vertical clearance until after the post-fireworks road traffic has cleared at 1 a.m.
Steve Neubecker, director of the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, said there will be limited parking below the bluff and restricted parking in the downtown residential area. Temporary “no parking” signs will be posted in the affected residential areas to assist with the flow of traffic and pedestrian safety.
Residential streets above the bluff, west and east of Main Street, will be posted as no parking on the south and east sides. All alleys will be posted no parking.
All parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, Neubecker said.
Following the fireworks, traffic north of the river will be detoured North on M-63 to Klock Road. When detoured on Klock Road, motorists are asked to not travel to Main Street in Benton Harbor back to Main Street downtown St. Joseph. The southbound traffic lanes on M-63 at Klock Road will be closed for a short period of time to allow traffic to clear in downtown St. Joseph.
Neubecker said motorists should find an alternate route avoiding downtown St. Joseph due to the heavy traffic congestion following the fireworks.
Traffic south of the river will be directed onto Main Street from Port Street, Ship Street and Broad Street. Traffic from Silver Beach and the Lions Park Beach area using Park Street will be directed south on Lake Boulevard to Lakeshore Drive.
The Blossomland and Bicentennial Bridges will remain closed from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.