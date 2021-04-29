210429-HP-sj-bluff-mural-photo.jpg

The St. Joseph City Commission recently approved a request for a temporary mural to be painted on the stairs leading down from the bluff in St. Joseph.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — There will once again be a mural painted on the Lake Bluff Park stairs this year.

The St. Joseph City Commission this week approved a request from St. Joseph Today for the temporary mural.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa