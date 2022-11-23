The St. Joseph City Commission has awarded a contract for the final phase of the renovation of the John and Dede Howard Family Recreational Trail pedestrian bridge in St. Joseph. Work will begin in late February or early March, depending on the weather.
ST. JOSEPH — The third and final phase of the renovation of the John and Dede Howard Family Recreational Trail pedestrian bridge over the CSX railroad tracks will be completed by next May based on action this week by the St. Joseph City Commission.
The commission approved awarding a $330,000 contract to Anlaan Corp. of Grand Haven for the work, expected to begin in late February or early March, depending on the weather. The hope is that the bridge will reopen to pedestrians by May 1.