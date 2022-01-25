Cars park along State Street in downtown St. Joseph on Monday. City commissioners discussed options Monday that were presented by the city’s Downtown Development Authority on how to introduce paid parking in the downtown area.
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph City Commission gave the city’s Downtown Development Authority a nod of approval Monday to develop a proposed system of paid parking in the downtown area.
While parking is generally not a problem during the winter, late fall or early spring, parking lots usually are at or near full capacity in the summer months. Some city officials believe charging a per-hour fee for parking could help create turnover and ensure parking spaces are regularly available to people entering downtown.