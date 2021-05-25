210525-HP-sj-park-photo

The city of St. Joseph is planning on creating a new park at the site of the former water tower, near the Lafarge dock in St. Joseph.

ST. JOSEPH — Providing kayakers with easy access to the lake and the river has long been a top priority in the parks plan for the city of St. Joseph.

A proposal approved Monday by the city commission paves the way for that to happen.

