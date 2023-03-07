St. joseph township - web only
Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Township board on Monday approved a new Medic 1 budget, which includes a per-population subsidy increase of 33 cents.

For the 2023-24 Medic 1 budget, the township’s subsidy changes from $6.53 per person to $6.86.

