Officials again delayed action on a request by homeowners seeking more buoys for a section of the St. Joseph River near Riverside Pointe Drive in St. Joseph Township.

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Township Board on Monday gave police officers a 3 percent pay hike for each of the next few years by approving a 2021-24 contract.

The 2021-24 contract had previously been ratified by the police union.

