ST. JOSEPH — Developers for a mixed-use project at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property received the green light for their proposed residential and commercial complex.
The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission recommended the board of trustees approve a mixed-use site plan for the former golf course at a meeting Tuesday night, following roughly an hour of public comment.
Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a planned unit development for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space, Development Director Michael Wood said. The golf course closed about three years ago.
The site plan calls for single-family houses, townhouses, row houses, apartments and senior villas. Amenities such as an outdoor recreation center, trails, activity center, stores, a restaurant, a brew pub and flowering gardens, would be open to the public. All-in-all the proposed site would house roughly 600 more people and create about 100 jobs, Wood and attorney Mark Miller said.
The developers asked for four variances to the township’s zoning ordinances. The first two variances requested the apartment spaces require only 1.25 parking spaces, rather than two spaces. The third concerned allowing a car port, and the fourth would reduce a rear yard setback from 30 feet to 15 feet.
The vote was unanimous among planners. Planning commissioner Tim Drews recused himself from all discussions because he is a director and vice president at Abonmarche. Tom Milnikel abstained from the vote, so he could vote as a trustee.
Planners said they appreciated how open Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures was to community feedback and the amount of green space that would remain available.
“This is keeping with the character of the property and the location, and I’m in favor,” said Jim Hahn.
The proposed site plan also includes an event center for weddings, concerts, parties and business meetings. The site will feature a man-made, 13-acre lake to help alleviate flooding concerns, a routine issue on the golf course.
“This development is essentially nature-based. We’ve done everything we can to honor the site,” Wood said. “It’s obviously a wet site. There’s 60 acres of floodplain that has to be filled.”
Permits and plans
Public response to the proposed development was mixed Tuesday night.
Many neighbors of the property expressed concern about the proposed density, increased traffic and noise, affordability and impact on wildlife, particularly on a pair of nesting eagles who have called Berrien Hills home for two years.
Other residents asked if Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures had spoken with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to avoid disturbing the eagles. Abonmarche engineers said they first needed site approval before they could seek permits from the federal agency.
“There’s just no way you can take all that away, disturb everything around (the eagles), and think there’s still going to be an eagle’s nest there,” one resident said.
One St. Joseph Township resident said plans for an apartment building and an extended stay hotel would compromise the character of the neighborhood. Others requested the developers increase the number of single-family homes on the site and ditch plans for the extended stay.
“This high-density stuff is not consistent with our neighborhood,” a resident said.
Others said they were worried about the kinds of people who would stay at the hotel, citing parolees and sex offenders.
The extended stay hotel is meant to house professionals working at Whirlpool Corp., Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital, Cook Nuclear Plant and other businesses for stints shorter than a one-year lease, the developers said. Wood said Lakeland was deeply supportive of the project all the way to their executive leadership.
Miller said Southwest Michigan is suffering from a housing shortage, pointing to Whirlpool building an apartment complex to keep up with the demand.
“It’s our hope to make Berrien Hills an integral part of St. Joseph Township and the broader community,” he said.
A few residents expressed their support of the proposed mixed-use development, contrasting it to prior proposals which had far less open and green space.
“The only way communities progress is when people like this invest in them,” one resident in favor of the development said. “I’ve been here for 30 years, and what I’ve seen in 30 years is us trying to attract Illinois people for the summer. I see tons of money going towards short-term attractions and nothing really for my growing family. I see someone like this, and I see a whole new aspect for our area. I see money for our schools, our roads, our police.”