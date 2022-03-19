ST. JOSEPH — Police are investigating several break-in attempts and an armed home invasion in which a St. Joseph Township resident was threatened with a gun.
The incidents all happened Thursday night in the neighborhoods of Miami, Cayuga and Elm Terrace in St. Joseph Township.
Police Chief Randy Leng said officers are looking for several people who reportedly entered a home on Elm Terrace, with one holding a resident at bay with a handgun while a car was stolen, then fled. Police said no one was injured.
Leng said police were first called at 7:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of Miami and Cayuga on a report of several people wearing hooded sweatshirts wandering around the area.
Shortly after that, police responded to an alarm at a nearby home and discovered an attempt had been made to gain entry.
During a search of the area, police discovered another house that showed evidence of an attempted break-in.
At 8:20 p.m. police were again called out, this time to the house on Elm Terrace where a resident reported having been held at gunpoint while a car was stolen.
Leng said police have obtained a video of the people thought to be involved, and it would be posted on the St. Joseph Township Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Joseph Township police at 429-6890.