220112-HP-carronde-park-photo.jpg

The rental cost for open pavilions at Carronde Park are rising to $100 for township residents and $150 for non-residents.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — This summer’s park barbecue will have a larger price tag.

St. Joseph Townships trustees Monday approved raising the cost to rent the park pavilions.

220112-HP-eaton-park-photo.jpg

St. Joseph Township is raising the costs to rent pavilions at Eaton, pictured, Carronde and Maiden Lane parks.

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium