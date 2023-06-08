ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP — St. Joseph Township will seek a nearly $1 million grant to pay for improvements at Eaton Park.

The township will apply for a Department of Natural Resources SPARK grant for $998,800, with no local match required.

230608-HP-eaton-park3-photo.jpg

