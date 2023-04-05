230209-HP-nyes-file-photo.jpg

St. Joseph Township Planning Commission outlined reasons for denying a planned unit development on the Nye’s property at a special meeting in March.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph Township board has set a special meeting to review and vote on a special use permit and planned unit development proposal for the Nye’s Apple Barn property.

The special meeting is for 6 p.m. May 9.

