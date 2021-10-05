St. joseph township - web only
Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township will receive $925,689 in American Rescue Plan money, Manager Denise Cook told trustees Monday.

Cook said the township will get half of that, $462,844, within the next 30 days, and the remaining balance a year later.

