An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers was back on the field after the U.S. Supreme Court held his practice was protected by the Constitution. Joe Kennedy strode alone to midfield on Friday night, knelt and prayed for about 10 seconds after his Bremerton High School team beat visiting Mount Douglas Secondary School 27-12. Police and private security guards were on hand but there didn’t appear to be any problems during or after the event. Kennedy last coached in 2015 and the school district didn't renew his contract. Last year's Supreme Court victory followed years of losing legal battles for Kennedy in a clash over religious liberty and separation of church and state.