ST. JOSEPH — A boil water advisory issued for parts of the St. Joseph water system was lifted Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, water quality testing confirmed the drinking water met state standards as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Joseph Water Plant Superintendent Greg Alimenti confirmed water can now be used for all purposes.
The boil water advisory was issued this past weekend due to a loss of pressure in parts of the water system that resulted from a water main break on Marquette Woods Road near Hickory Creek.
Customers affected were in Lincoln Township – including the village of Stevensville – Royalton Township and St. Joseph Township west of the St. Joseph River, including the village of Shoreham.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Alimenti said customers in the affected areas should flush their water lines by running faucets for several minutes.
Alimenti said the water plant staff appreciates the help of community partners, including Lincoln Township, Royalton Township, St. Joseph Township, Berrien County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Berrien County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience to our customers and appreciate their understanding and patience," Alimenti said in the release Tuesday.