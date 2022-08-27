St. Joseph's camera car has been enforcing parking laws for five years

ST. JOSEPH — It’s been five years since the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety rolled out its parking enforcement vehicle, but the officers who drive it still get second looks from pedestrians along the downtown streets and beaches.
That’s because the police cruiser has several cameras attached to its exterior that are capable of scanning license plates and tire locations at 20 mph.
“It gets a lot of looks from local residents and out-of-towners,” said Kevin Hester, corporal reserve officer for St. Joseph. “There’s a lot of questions. They think it’s taking photos of everyone’s faces and that maybe we’re looking for criminals. But we are not doing that.”
In 2017, St. Joseph began to make inquiries into parking enforcement alternatives after a woman with 14 tickets filed a lawsuit against Saginaw. She alleged police had violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking her car tires without a search warrant.
After five years of litigation – including two appeals to a higher court – a U.S. district judge ruled in favor of the woman citing protections from the Fourth Amendment. While the lawsuit took years to be permanently sorted out, St. Joseph wanted to get ahead of the ruling.
“We knew there would be lawsuits regarding chalking tires. Traffic and safety made me aware of these changes,” said Steve Neubecker, director of St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. “We used to chalk tires and come back to determine if they had been there for two or three hours.”
To get away from chalking tires, Neubecker said they installed six cameras on the exterior of a new vehicle. They worked with Tannery Creek, a Canadian company that specializes in traffic enforcement vehicles, to modify it. After five years of service, the city got a new parking enforcement vehicle in June – courtesy of its warranty with Tannery Creek.
The vehicle’s six cameras take three different pictures of adjacent vehicles. To determine whether a vehicle has moved in two hours, the cameras photograph the license plate, location of the tires and where along the tire the valve stem is located.
While St. Joseph police cars have an interior camera system, Neubecker said the city’s camera car takes it a step further.
“Our normal police cars have a front- and back-of-the-car video system,” he said. “This vehicle has cameras that run front, back and on the side, as well as a license plate reader. It scans plates and determines if people are wanted or missing.”
The cameras themselves remain stationary. However, the driver can access a joystick that moves the cameras right and left. Neubecker said the car can be driven up to 20 mph and scan plates effectively.
‘A way to get traffic moving’
When St. Joseph got its latest parking enforcement vehicle in June, Neubecker said it required a two-day install to have the car up and running.
However, they didn’t have to pay as much as the previous one.
The equipment on the first vehicle cost about $65,000. The city opted to then pay $1,200 a month for the full warranty, which allowed them to replace the car and all of the equipment after five years of service.
“We didn’t pay anything extra when we replaced the vehicle,” Neubecker said.
Parking citations in downtown St. Joseph (parking in the same space for more than the allotted time, usually two hours) cost $10. In contrast, a park and beach parking violation (parking without a permit) is $40 – the equivalent cost of an annual parking pass for non-city residents (city residents can get a beach/park permit for free). Hester said if cited drivers don’t move after another couple hours, they can get another ticket.
“Some people think, ‘I’ll park down there all day for $10,’” he said. “Although, I’ve spoken with some people visiting who are fine with the ticket. In Chicago, I’ve been told they pay $100 for a couple hours.”
While the vehicle makes it easier to issue citations, Neubecker said the number of parking-related tickets vary greatly each year.
So far in 2022, St. Joseph has issued 5,275 parking tickets. In 2021, police handed out 8,305 tickets, and 6,873 citations were given in 2020.
Read more: St. Joseph commissioners reduce parking time limit in some downtown spaces
Neubecker said the number of parking tickets have been on the low end for the past three years because of the pandemic. In 2019, he said they issued 10,090 tickets.
“Every year is a little bit different,” Neubecker said. “... It’s a way to get traffic moving.”
An eye on the road
Hester said the cameras eliminate any human error that might have occurred when officers chalked tires.
“Honestly, I think it’s less intrusive than having a car marked,” he said. “There’s no potential negative interaction, the computer handles all the photos and time stamps. And it notifies us when a car is parked for too long.”
The introduction of the vehicle also saves time for the six reserve officers who patrol the downtown area and city beaches.
According to Neubecker, parking enforcement shifts have since become a one-man show.
“You can drive 20 mph and capture the entire downtown in 15 minutes to scan vehicles,” he said. “Before this, an officer walking (that route) would take up to two hours to mark the tires.”
The vehicle can usually be seen rolling through the downtown area on weekdays. On weekends, it’s predominantly used to patrol city beach parking lots, including Kiwanis, Lions Park, Silver Beach and Tiscornia Park – although it still makes the downtown route.
“You go through the route, and after two hours you come back and it will pop up and make a blip noise,” Hester said. “It will show you the different cars and verify that it’s the same car in the same spot.”
Once an officer gets out and verifies it’s the same parked vehicle, they print a ticket from a portable tablet and move on to the rest of the route.
While the parking enforcement vehicle doesn’t have an official name, Hester said he’s heard several bystanders refer to it as “spy car” and “the big brother car.”
“They think they’re being watched, but that’s not the case,” he said. “We’re not taking pictures of people’s faces. It’s mainly for parking enforcement.”
Hester said it’s mainly used for parking purposes because occasionally St. Joseph police are asked for assistance in unique situations.
Neubecker said it can spot stolen cars or vehicles that are on watchlists in connection to kidnapping cases.
“We’ve used the vehicle on numerous incidents in the county,” he said. “It’s been down to Niles regarding stolen vehicles and shootings. We also use it around Berrien County to help capture license plates.”