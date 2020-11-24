201124-HP-knotweed-file-photo.jpg

Officials continue to deal with the Japanese knotweed issue in St. Joseph, but feel they are making good progress.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — The city of St. Joseph has not won the war on Japanese knotweed, but much progress has been made.

Officials said they knew when treatments began in 2014 that it would be a long process.

