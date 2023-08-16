ST. JOSEPH — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a Berrien County jail inmate earlier this week.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey reported Wednesday that Robert Maurice Graves, 40, of Benton Harbor, died despite lifesaving efforts by sheriff’s deputies and jail medical staff, paramedics and hospital personnel.
Bailey said the death occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff said the inmate was lodged in the receiving area of the jail and was found to be in and out of consciousness in his cell. Medic 1 Ambulance was called and while in the ambulance, the man went into cardiac arrest and paramedics began CPR.
Graves was taken to Corewell Health Lakeland in St. Joseph where life-saving measures were continued, but he was pronounced dead at 11:21 a.m., the sheriff said.
Bailey said the man had been arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content, fleeing/eluding police, resisting and obstructing police and a driver’s license violation.
He was taken to the hospital upon arrest and later cleared by medical staff to be lodged in the Berrien County jail.
The sheriff said an autopsy was performed Wednesday morning, with preliminary results showing no signs of trauma and a slightly enlarged heart.
The Michigan State Police 5th District Special Investigation Section is investigating in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.
Bailey said the final autopsy report and determination of cause of death will not be completed until toxicology results are available.
This marks the fourth death this year of an inmate lodged in the Berrien County jail.
In April, Kiara Necole Haynes, 32, of Buchanan, was found dead in her cell in the receiving area. She was lodged on drug charges, had previous medical conditions and an autopsy showed no signs of trauma.
In May, Douglas L. Davis Jr., 48, was lodged after a narcotics sting and taken to the hospital when he showed signs of distress. An autopsy revealed a piece of a plastic baggie was found in his stomach, methamphetamines were found in his blood, and his death was ruled an accident.
In June, David Lee Mabry, 60, of Stevensville, was found dead in his cell in the receiving area after being lodged on a murder charge. The sheriff said he had previous medical conditions, and an autopsy showed no signs of suspicious activity or fatal wounds.