Athletes exit the bike transition area after completing the swim portion during the 2019 Maytag IRONMAN 70.3 Steelhead Triathlon at Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor. The event has been scheduled to take place June 27 after missing a year due to the pandemic.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — The Maytag Ironman 70.3 Steelhead Triathlon will return to Benton Harbor and St. Joseph this summer.

The popular event will be from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 27, beginning at Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor.

