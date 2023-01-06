ST. JOSEPH — Not a pew was empty at First Congregational Church in St. Joseph, as family, friends and community members gathered to remember Steve Upton.

During Thursday’s celebration of life service, speakers described the former Whirlpool Corp. executive and local philanthropist as generous and eager to do good in his community, with little interest in receiving any credit for those deeds.

He died on Dec. 27 at the age of 98. After his three-year service in the 76th Infantry, the World War II veteran went on to enroll at the University of Michigan. He joined Whirlpool, which his father Frederick Stanley Upton had co-founded with his brothers, and then rose through the ranks. He was married to his wife Elizabeth for 71 years.

After his retirement, he led the Whirlpool Foundation and the Frederick S. Upton Foundation.

Lisa Cripps-Downey, president of the Berrien County Community Foundation, recalled working for the Upton Foundation, which meant sorting through grant applications on a ping-pong table in Upton’s basement.

As a young mother, Cripps-Downey said she needed flexibility while working, and Upton was more than willing to assist. He would often entertain her toddler with puzzle books, as she evaluated grant requests.

“Steve invested in this community because he loved the people in it,” she said. “Because he wanted the world to be better for absolutely everyone.”

It was one of many references to Upton’s commitment to giving and service.

Upton’s son, Michael Upton, read several scripture passages – one of which was from 1 John, instructing readers to love others as God has loved them.

“Dad loved deeply. He loved his family; he loved his friends; he loved his St. Joseph-Benton Harbor community. He loved Michigan, his country,” Michael Upton said, introducing the verses. “He didn’t always say it in words, but he loved in actions.”

Gospel singer Wintley Phipps performed the hymns “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”

‘The light of love’

The Rev. Jeff Huber, in his remarks, pointed to the stained glass rose window at the front of the sanctuary, which had been donated by the Uptons.

That window served as a metaphor for Upton’s life, the minister said, through which he let the light of love shine to the community.

Two of Upton’s sons, Fred and Jeff Upton, gave eulogies for their father.

Fred Upton, a former U.S. representative for the 6th Congressional District, quoted poet Walt Whitman and former President Ronald Reagan in his eulogy. His father, he said, had been an Eagle Scout at First Congregational Church, and Upton’s sash, full of merit badges, is framed in their home.

Upton said his father would show his love of Whirlpool, a company tied to his family’s legacy.

“He taught all of us to notice the name of the appliances in anyone’s kitchen,” Fred Upton said, eliciting a big laugh from the pews.

The former legislator talked about his father’s military service, how as a 20-year-old in December 1944, he sailed on the Queen Mary to serve as a Private First Class mortar expert under Gen. George Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. His father rarely discussed his time in the U.S. Army, Fred Upton said. As a soldier, he helped liberate prisoners of war and concentration camps.

Upton’s son Jeff Upton gave the final remarks, calling his father a mentor, coach and friend. In the last week of his father’s life, their family members sent reflections on the impression Upton made on them, which Jeff Upton read to his father. He and his mother listened to gospel and jazz music with Steve Upton during that last week.

“My mom was by his side hours each day, holding his hand, telling him how much she loved him,” he said.