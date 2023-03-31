230331-HP-stifel-investments-photo.jpg

Stifel Investment Services is moving into a new location at 4097 Hollywood Road in Royalton Township.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP — Stifel Investment Services is moving to a new location next week in Royalton Township.

Stifel, an investment services company, will open Monday at 4097 Hollywood Road, just down the road from its previous location. At the corner of Hollywood and Glenlord roads, United Federal Credit Union previously occupied the building.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana