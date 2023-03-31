Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP — Stifel Investment Services is moving to a new location next week in Royalton Township.
Stifel, an investment services company, will open Monday at 4097 Hollywood Road, just down the road from its previous location. At the corner of Hollywood and Glenlord roads, United Federal Credit Union previously occupied the building.