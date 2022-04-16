ST. JOSEPH — A health care worker sought to use patient contact information for reasons outside of work, a Spectrum Health Lakeland news release stated.
An anonymous report alerted Spectrum Health Lakeland that a former Stonegate Dermatology of Lakeland employee accessed patient contact information for the purposes of contacting patients directly regarding services provided outside of the dermatology practice on Feb. 22.
The hospital system evaluated the incident and determined there is no evidence that patients’ personal health-related information, Social Security numbers or insurance information was accessed, used or disclosed.
The evaluation also provided no evidence the information accessed was shared with anyone else, officials said.
“We understand that choosing a health care provider is an extremely important, personal decision and we have a responsibility to keep patients’ information safe and secure,” said Loren B. Hamel, MD, president, Spectrum Health Lakeland, in the news release. “We sincerely apologize for this misuse of patients’ contact information and are doing our best to ensure it does not happen again.”
Spectrum Health Lakeland will be contacting patients by mail if their information was included in this incident. Patients who have questions should call 1-877-319-0266 or email privacy@spectrumhealth.org with reference case number 8649.