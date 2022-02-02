ST. JOSEPH — A week into business, SupHerbs Herbal Center owner Adam King said they’re already selling out of goods.
The cannabis retailer opened in St. Joseph in late January on 2513 Niles Ave. They sell cannabis and hemp products, as well as CBD-infused drinks, apparel and glassware.
King said pet owners can also find CBD products tailored for their furry friends at SupHerbs.
The store does not sell anything containing THC, King said.
THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana that creates the feeling of being high. CBD does not create that sensation.
King said the company started off as a wholesale hemp and CBD supplier in Indiana, but after the state government banned smokable hemp in 2019, he moved his operations to Michigan and decided to open a shop there.
SupHerbs prices are competitive, King said.
“We don’t have huge margins like other shops ...” King said. “Our prices are outstanding.”
Because the shop does not sell THC, King said local officials were fine with him opening a storefront in St. Joseph.
King said they’re developing a rewards program for frequent customers.