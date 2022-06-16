220616-HP-sweet-haven1-photo.jpg

Liz Woods is opening a second location of Sweet Haven, featuring a wide assortment of candy, at 315 State St. in downtown St. Joseph.

ST. JOSEPH — Something sweet from South Haven is making its way to St. Joseph.

Sweet Haven, a candy store, will open at 315 State St. later this summer. Owner Liz Woods, a South Haven resident, said she hopes to open on July 1.

Liz Woods is looking for part-time and full-time help at her newest store Sweet Haven, opening in downtown St. Joseph.
Sweet Haven, featuring a wide assortment of candy, including Jelly Bellies, will open next month in downtown St. Joseph.

