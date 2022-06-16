220616-HP-sj-mural1-photo.jpg

Beachgoers walk up a temporary mural by artist Nate Baranowski located on the bluff stairs in St. Joseph.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — A new mural on the bluff stairs is kicking off St. Joseph’s slide into summer.

St. Joseph Today announced the mural’s completion on Wednesday, as Illinois artist Nate Baranowski designed and painted the mural.

Artist Nate Baranowski has completed a mural of children racing down a slide, in a tribute to the days of the Silver Beach Amusement Park, along the bluff stairs in St. Joseph.

