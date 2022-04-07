220407-HP-tiki-tan1-photo.jpg

Amy Sanders and James Borum have opened Tiki Tan in the plaza along Hilltop Road in St. Joseph Township.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — On the rainy morning of their opening day, Tiki Tan brought the sunshine inside.

Co-owners Amy Sanders and James Borum opened the tanning salon Wednesday at 1332 Hilltop Road in St. Joseph Township.

Tiki Tan features a variety of tanning options at their new location along Hilltop Road in St. Joseph Township. 
Tiki Tan offers several tanning options including an Ergoline Level 6 Hybrid with Red Light Therapy.

