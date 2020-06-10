As crowds are growing bigger at Silver Beach and surrounding beaches, parking enforcement is scheduled to start on Saturday at St. Joseph’s parks and beaches. Berrien County will continue to keep the Silver Beach lot at 50 percent, with normal fees being charged.
Parking kiosks have been installed for the season at area parks and beaches, including Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Pay by plate parking is available near Silver Beach. Payment for such prime parking will start being enforced on Saturday.
Don Campbell / HP staff
As crowds are growing bigger at Silver Beach and surrounding beaches, parking enforcement is scheduled to start on Saturday at St. Joseph’s parks and beaches. Berrien County will continue to keep the Silver Beach lot at 50 percent, with normal fees being charged.
ST. JOSEPH — Parking enforcement at popular city parks and beaches in St. Joseph will begin Saturday.
City Manager John Hodgson said parking kiosks have been installed and park restrooms have reopened and are being cleaned under health department guidelines. The restrooms will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing periodically throughout each day, Hodgson said.