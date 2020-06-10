ST. JOSEPH — Parking enforcement at popular city parks and beaches in St. Joseph will begin Saturday.

City Manager John Hodgson said parking kiosks have been installed and park restrooms have reopened and are being cleaned under health department guidelines. The restrooms will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing periodically throughout each day, Hodgson said.

