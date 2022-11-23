221123-HP-marco-tomasi2-photo.jpg

ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Marco Tomasi will serve as the new executive director of the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.

The HMCC board recently announced Tomasi’s hiring. He has a Ph.D. in organizational psychology from Florida State University.

