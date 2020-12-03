ST. JOSEPH — Three Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officers will be safer at work thanks to a donation of body armor.

Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said the bullet- and stab-protective vests donated from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. will go to police dogs Blek, Maxx and Mika.

