Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Grenon, above, is pictured with his K-9 partner, Maxx. Maxx is one of three Berrien County K-9 officers who have received bullet- and stab-protective vests from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Photo provided / Steve Campbell
Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Crosby is pictured with his K-9 partner, Blek.
Photo provided / Steve Campbell
Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Haskins is pictured here with his K-9 partner, Mika.