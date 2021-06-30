The St. Joseph Firefighter Memorial, pictured Tuesday along the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, honors those who gave their lives fighting the Yore Opera House fire. Benton Harbor and St. Joseph officers plan to honor those who died from the fire in September for the event’s 125-year anniversary.
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph public safety officers will join Benton Harbor public safety officers in September to mark the 125th anniversary of the Yore Opera House fire that claimed the lives of several firefighters from both cities.
“This will be a fabulous event,” said St. Joseph Mayor Mike Garey.