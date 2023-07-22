St. Joseph library file photo

The Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library hosts bridge lessons, which are conducted by a local group.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Bridge Club will offer free bridge lessons to the community starting next week.

Lessons will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Felland Auditorium in the St. Joseph Public Library every Monday.

