ST. JOSEPH — Two male juveniles from the South Bend area were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly pointed a gun at a person in the Silver Beach County Park parking lot in St. Joseph.
The person reporting the incident at 7:15 p.m. gave the Berrien County sheriff's deputy – who was working at Silver Beach – a description of the vehicle, which was quickly found, said Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit.
"Pointing a gun at someone is considered assault with a dangerous weapon," Heit said when contacted by phone Thursday.
In addition, he said guns are not allowed at Silver Beach and it is illegal to have a gun in a vehicle without a concealed pistol license because once a gun is in a vehicle, it's considered concealed.
Heit said he appreciates the public reporting situations like this.
"Someone having a gun at Silver Beach is something we take very seriously," Heit said. "We always want to be proactive and stop something before it happens."
Heit said the person making the report was pulling into a parking spot at Silver Beach when someone in the back seat of the vehicle next to him pointed a gun at them. He said the person couldn't hear if the individual with the gun said anything because there was loud music.
He said officers from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety helped locate the vehicle while it was still in the Silver Beach parking lot.
"They were able to stop the vehicle and upon further investigation and a vehicle search, they found the two guns," Heit said.
The guns were a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm and a Keltec .22 caliber that was reported as stolen.
The firearms were collected as evidence and will be tested through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to see if they were involved in any previous crimes, Heit said.
The juveniles are lodged at the Berrien County Juvenile Center. Heit said their names are not being released at this time.