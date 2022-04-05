ST. JOSEPH — After 35 years in office, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announced he will retire from the House.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, said Tuesday morning he would not seek another term in the U.S. Congress.
His retirement comes after the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission redrew St. Joseph with several other coastal cities, lumping Upton with fellow Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.
Upton, 68, has been in office since 1987, making him Michigan's most senior lawmaker in Congress.
In remarks he made on the House floor, Upton thanked his constituents and highlighted bills he worked on, including bipartisan passage of the 21st Century Cures Act to speed up cures and treatments.
Upton said this helped speed the development of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was produced in Kalamazoo.
Toward the end of his remarks, Upton thanked his wife, Amey, his two children and three grandkids for “giving me so much to look forward to.”
His retirement means the only Republican remaining in the 4th Congressional District race is Huizenga.