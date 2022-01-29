ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union announced plans to overhaul its overdraft and non-sufficient funds policy by eliminating overdraft protection and non-sufficient fund fees and reducing courtesy pay fees for all members.
“Our motivation for eliminating and reducing fees associated with overdraft is simple – it’s the right thing to do,” said United President and CEO Terry O’Rourke, in a news release. “These fee changes are consistent with our core value as a credit union of people helping people. Those who rely on courtesy pay are often the ones least able to afford it. We’re taking a stance to support our members’ financial wellness and provide options that help them avoid fees.”