ST. JOSEPH — United Way of Southwest Michigan announced Wednesday its plans to consolidate its Paw Paw office, formerly the office of Van Buren County United Way, into the organization’s main office in St. Joseph, which will serve as the operations hub for the three counties the organization serves in Southwest Michigan – Berrien, Cass and Van Buren.
The July 2019 merger of United Way of Southwest Michigan and Van Buren County United Way has helped the organization grow in scale to better serve the tri-county area with greater resources, more efficiency and less redundancy, according to Jennifer Tomshack, marketing and communication manager for United Way of Southwest Michigan.