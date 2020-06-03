ST. JOSEPH — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler made a stop at the North Pier in St. Joseph with U.S. Congressman Fred Upton on Tuesday, touting Trump administration initiatives.
“Michigan has proved to be an important partner to President Trump as we work together on achieving improved environment outcomes. Southwest Michigan is benefiting from cleaner air, a cleaner Lake Michigan, and major settlement to clean-up the Kalamazoo Superfund site,” said Wheeler in a news release. “With environmental gains comes higher property values, improved water quality, and new economic opportunities for tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing. It’s exciting to see so much progress being made on the environment across the region.”