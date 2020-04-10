ST. JOSEPH — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is looking to honor essential workers who are continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, is asking the Southwest Michigan community to submit nominations for who they believe to be the heroes putting in meaningful work.
“In Southwest Michigan, we’ve seen the real heroes step up. To the health care workers giving it their all, the grocery store clerks putting in long hours, business leaders creating medical supplies and equipment, and all those making sure our senior citizens are taken care of – these are our heroes,” Upton said in a news release on Thursday.
Upton said the idea is to show them how grateful the community is for their “dedication and sacrifice.”
Upton has been working from home, where in several interviews over the past two weeks he’s stated he’s “taken over the kitchen table” as a desk.
“Every day, we want to be sure we are highlighting the men and women whose courage and optimism make our community and our state special,” Upton said in the release.”That’s why I’m asking folks to let us know who you have seen in your lives step up during this crisis, and then we will share their story on social media so we can all thank them for their incredible efforts.”
Individuals can nominate heroes on www.southwestmichiganheroes.com.