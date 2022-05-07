220507-HP-urban-garage-pic1.jpg

Kelly Arent, owner of Urban Garage Market, is moving her business to 807 Lester Ave. in St. Joseph.

ST. JOSEPH — Urban Garage Market has found a new home.

The vintage and wholesale market is moving from downtown Benton Harbor to 807 Lester Ave. in St. Joseph. The new location will open May 21, owner Kelly Arent said.

Urban Garage Market is moving to a new location at 807 Lester Ave. in St. Joseph. The building was a former car wash.
Kelly Arent, owner of Urban Garage Market, talks about her business’s change of scenery Thursday. The entrepreneur is moving her business from Benton Harbor to the site of a former car wash in St. Joseph.

