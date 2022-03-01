An office at the Berrien County Public Defender’s office in St. Joseph and this section of Professional Hearing Services were severely damaged after a vehicle crashed into the Renaissance Center. Employees arriving to work Monday discovered the damage.
This chair normally sits up against a corner wall in Public Defender Paul Jancha Jr.'s office. That office and Professional Hearing Services in the Renaissance Center were struck three times by a vehicle. St. Joseph police are investigating.
A vehicle crashed into the Berrien County Public Defender Office and Professional Hearing Services in St. Joseph Monday morning.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
A vehicle sits inside Professional Hearing Services Monday after crashing into that office and the Berrien County Public Defender Office.
Photo provided
ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Township woman was arrested Monday after allegedly crashing a vehicle into offices at the Renaissance Business Center in the Edgewater area of St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Director of Public Safety Steve Neubecker identified the woman only as a 34-year-old who lives in Benton Township and works in downtown St. Joseph. He said more information will be released once the woman is arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court.