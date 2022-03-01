ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Township woman was arrested Monday after allegedly crashing a vehicle into offices at the Renaissance Business Center in the Edgewater area of St. Joseph.

St. Joseph Director of Public Safety Steve Neubecker identified the woman only as a 34-year-old who lives in Benton Township and works in downtown St. Joseph. He said more information will be released once the woman is arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa