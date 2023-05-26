ST. JOSEPH — If you like to spend your days around Lake Michigan helping people, then the Heritage Museum & Cultural Center in St. Joseph may have a volunteer opportunity.
The museum is looking for volunteer docents to give tours of the historic St. Joseph North Pier Lighthouse, which includes the inner and outer lights. Tours start this weekend.
“If you love all things nautical, this is the perfect place to be,” said Rocky Perez, lighthouse coordinator and summer intern from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, where he is working on his Ph.D. in organizational behavior management.
Perez said docents will learn about the history of St. Joseph and the piers.
“And if you’re a third-floor volunteer, you get to see all that,” Perez said while motioning to the view of Lake Michigan and Silver Beach from the third-floor balcony.
Perez said volunteers are needed to walk tourists down the pier to the lighthouse and on each floor of the lighthouse.
“We’re going to have docents just giving facts, making sure people are OK, not bumping their heads on anything and following our policies and procedures,” he said.
Getting to the third floor can be a little tricky because people have to climb a 13-rung ladder, but Perez said it’s more than worth it.
“Just the view – you can see so many different things on a really clear day,” he said. “You can see all the way across and you can actually see the Chicago skyline. You get a beautiful view of the beaches and the bluffs. You get to watch the wind surfers when they’re out here.”
He said there will be new exhibits in the lighthouse this year, including a slideshow.
Perez, who grew up in California, said he was fascinated to learn about the history of Southwest Michigan.
“It was amazing to hear how all the lumber was used to help build the Twin Cities (and) to help rebuild Chicago after the fire,” he said. “The fruit market, one of the largest non-citrus fruit markets in the U.S. It’s insane, just the history that’s here about all the boats that would come in – tour boats from Chicago, trade boats, all that.”
Perez said the first floor of the lighthouse will be open to the public at no cost between Memorial Day and Labor Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
In addition, tours of the second and third floors of the lighthouse will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the days it is open for a $10 fee.
“By July, we’re hoping to set sunset hours,” Perez said.
Perez said safety is the museum’s No. 1 goal.
“If waves are crashing over the pier, we’re going to shut down,” he said. “When the piers get wet, they are really slippery. We don’t want anyone slipping and falling.”
Private tours are available through Oct. 15 by appointment. Anyone interested in volunteering can email rperez@theheritagemcc.org or info@theheritagemcc.org or call the museum at 983-1191.
For more information or to buy tickets for the tours, go to https://theheritagemcc.org/events/tours/.
A historic lighthouse
The inner and outer lights were built on the North Pier in 1907 and aided navigation for more than 100 years, until the federal government declared them surplus in 2008.
St. Joseph acquired the lighthouse from the federal government in 2013, and the private Lighthouse Forever Fund raised $1.9 million to restore the lighthouse to what it looked like in 1932.
During the summer of 2016, the Heritage Museum offered the first-ever public tours of the restored lighthouse.
In 2019, it was reported the 1,000th person climbed to the top of the inner light on June 29.
Tours were held every summer until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Board member Dennis Szymanski told St. Joseph city commissioners in May of 2022 that tours started back up in July of 2021, but one-third had to be canceled due to high Lake Michigan water levels.